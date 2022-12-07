Montague sputtered offensively Tuesday night and Spring Lake took advantage, defeating the Wildcats 45-31. It was Montague's first loss of the season.
Spring Lake led 13-2 after a quarter and Montague couldn't make much of a dent in the lead.
"We started out slow and Spring Lake took it to us," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "We really did not play well offensively...If we have a couple shots made by us and missed by them it is a completely different game. They have three really solid guards, size inside and are well-coached."
The Wildcats missed all 18 of their three-point attempts, were 7-of-23 at the free throw line and couldn't turn any of their 14 steals into points.