WHITEHALL — For eight minutes, Whitehall was doing exactly what it wanted against rival Montague, shutting out the Wildcats and leading by five points.

Then Montague found its three-point stroke.

The Wildcats drilled a trio of three-pointers in a 12-0 run to start the second quarter and never trailed again, rolling to a 51-27 win. The victory completed the rivalry sweep and snapped a five-game Whitehall win streak.

Britta Johnson, who recently returned from injury, Emma Peterson and Adilynn Peterson each canned a trey in the second, shell-shocking the Vikings.

"I think in these rivalry games, everyone's a little amped up, trying to settle into a big game," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "These kids are only separated by what, seven or eight miles? They all know each other growing up. It was just settling down a little bit. I think we did that in the second quarter a little bit."

Whitehall (8-6, 3-5 West Michigan Conference Lakes) did manage a 5-0 run in response to get it back to 12-10, but the Vikings didn't hit another field goal for nearly an entire quarter's worth of game time. By the time they did, Montague (9-5, 6-2 WMC Lakes) held an insurmountable lead.

"They didn't do anything different, really," Whitehall coach Brian Milliron said. "We just weren't where we were supposed to be. We switched a little bit from zone (defense) to man and we've been talking about that and done that all year. All of a sudden, we just mentally checked out for about 24 minutes."

Whitehall might have been in better position after a shutout first quarter if not for its own ineffective offense. The Vikes didn't make a field goal until the final minute of the first quarter, and even that one - an Onnyka Dempsey layup - was the direct result of a steal. The struggle was real in the half-court offense as Whitehall dealt with a Montague team that's one of the few that can match the Vikings' raw athleticism.

Also a factor were the absences of seniors Ashley TenBrink and Jadyn Ringler. Milliron is hopeful they can return soon, but in their absence others have to fill in the gaps.

"What they bring in terms of just the defensive end and how they move the ball, it's the ancillary stuff, the stuff you don't see in a stat column," Milliron said. "When you don't have two seniors that contribute that much, that hurts. That's not an excuse. It has to be a 'next girl up' mentality."

Montague had been displaying that mentality of late without star Kendall Osborne and Johnson. With Johnson now back, the Wildcats, who had played better of late, looked even more comfortable on the court. Her presence is big, especially on defense.

"She's a nightmare for some girls to have on you if you're handling the ball because she's just so athletic," Thaler said of Johnson. "She's got a lot of length. She's fast. It makes us better defensively because our rotations get deeper."

Thaler added that his team had learned from adversity and has been getting better because of it.

"The things that you want to do in life are on the other side of hard," Thaler said. "We talk about it every day in practice...That's a skill that you have to learn playing basketball. You see it a lot in basketball with kids. They're teenagers. That stuff's hard to deal with, but I think if you practice it enough, it makes your team deeper because it doesn't affect you. You can just go out and play, and kind of play freely, and we're getting there."

Montague displayed some scoring depth in the game, as seven different players had at least five points. Ella King led the team with 10 and Johnson added eight. Emma Peterson had seven assists. Dempsey posted 11 points for Whitehall, leading all scorers.

MONTAGUE (51) E. Peterson 1 2-2 5, Schwarz 2 1-2 5, B. Johnson 3 0-0 8, K. Johnson 1 0-0 2, A. Peterson 1 2-2 5, Smith 0 0-2 0, King 3 3-5 10, Bultema 2 0-0 4, Pranger 2 2-6 7, Cederquist 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 11-21 51.

WHITEHALL (27) Carnes 0 0-1 0, Buckner 1 0-0 3, Zamojcin 2 0-3 4, Dempsey 4 3-5 11, Ferris 3 0-3 6, Shepherd 0 3-4 3. Totals 10 6-16 27.

Montague....0 13 17 21 — 51

Whitehall.....5 6 2 14 — 27

Three-point goals — Montague 6 (E. Peterson, B. Johnson 2, A. Peterson, King, Pranger), Whitehall 1 (Buckner). Total fouls — Montague 22, Whitehall 17. Fouled out — Bultema. JV score — Montague 46, Whitehall 27.