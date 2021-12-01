Montague opened its season with a big road win over Comstock Park Tuesday night, 45-38.
The game was close all the way through, with each of the first three quarters ending with a one-point differential. The Wildcats, however, dominated on defense in the final quarter, allowing only six points to secure the win.
Claire Meacham led the 'Cats with 18 points. Kendall Osborne added 11 points and Haylee Schwarz had 10.
"Both teams played hard," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "Great atmosphere and a well-coached Comstock Park team."