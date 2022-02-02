Montague earned a 54-39 home win over Grant Tuesday night, the Wildcats' third straight victory.
The 'Cats (10-3) fell behind early but held a slight lead at halftime before dominating the final quarter by a 17-6 margin to blow the game open.
"We executed tonight's game plan exactly how we wanted to," Wildcats' coach Nick Thaler said. "We emphasized controlling the glass (we had 47 rebounds) and negating their ability to shoot the three. I believe they only made two the entire night and one was a bank. Credit to our girls for having that type of focus.
"I thought our size and length would be an issue for Grant. Watching them on film was frightening. They play fast, shoot a ton of threes and pressure you. Fortunately for us, the shots did not fall."
Claire Meacham and Kendall Osborne both had double-doubles for Montague. Meacham had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Osborne had 13 points and 10 boards. Emma Dyer added 12 points, and Haylee Schwarz grabbed nine rebounds.