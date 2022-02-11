SHELBY — Montague approached Friday night's game at Shelby with a businesslike mentality, and didn't let itself waver after a slow start. That confidence helped the Wildcats cruise to a 48-20 triumph.
The win sets the stage for Montague to host Hart Thursday with the West Michigan Conference title on the line. The Wildcats' only league loss was to Hart by a point - and just one of Montague's wins was by single digits - and the Pirates are unbeaten in the WMC, with no other wins by fewer than 12.
"Obviously we had some goals coming into this game," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "Obviously we control our own destiny with a conference title and having that in the back of our mind, but we're taking it one game at a time. That's all you can do at this point in the season."
The Wildcats (13-3, 10-1 WMC) did it with defense Friday, harassing Shelby's undersized backcourt at every turn and forcing a slew of turnovers - 15 steals - because of it. That helped jump-start the offense after it took a few minutes to get going.
"When we play defense like that, I feel like we're a really good team," Thaler said. "Putting a lot of pressure on the ball and making it hard for a nice player like (Shelby's) Kendall Zoulek to get going. She's a dangerous player and we just try to make it hard for her to catch and get an easy, good look."
Montague has some of its own dangerous players. Certainly Kendall Osborne is the headliner, and she had another great game Friday, with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists, all team highs. She also had help. Emma Peterson scored 11 points, and she, Emma Dyer and Brooke Stark all were big parts of the Wildcats' backcourt defense. Britta Johnson picked up a team-high four steals as well.
Osborne said she credits some of her season-long consistency to the confidence she has in teammates to pick her up if she has an off night.
"I feel like it has a lot to do with our trusting in each other," Osborne said. "Even if I'm off or someone else is off, we all know someone else will be there. If I'm off on offense, I know I'll be there on defense and someone else will be there on offense. It's just like you trust your teammate."
It's that kind of mentality - hard work and trusting teammates - that exemplify the hard hat that Thaler brings to each Montague game, awarding it after wins to the Wildcat who best lived up to those qualities. Fittingly, a different girl wins the honor almost every time.
"We started doing that this year and the girls have bought into it," Thaler said. "We're kind of like construction workers. We just go to work every day, punch in, do our jobs, whether it's easy or hard. Some nights we're going to have it hard, but if you bring your defense every night, you'll be in most games."
MONTAGUE (48) Peterson 3 3-4 11, Dyer 3 0-3 6, Stark 0 1-2 1, Osborne 6 2-2 15, Schwarz 2 0-0 4, Smith 1 1-6 3, M. Meacham 0 2-2 2, C. Meacham 2 2-4 6, Johnson 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 11-24 48.
SHELBY (20) Schultz 1 0-1 2, Klotz 1 0-0 2, Lee 1 0-0 2, Olmstead 0 3-4 3, Zoulek 3 2-3 9, Gowell 0 1-4 1, Stong 0 1-2 1. Totals 6 7-14 20.
Montague....13 15 15 5 — 48
Shelby......... 4 7 3 6 — 20
Three-point goals — Montague 3 (Peterson 2, Osborne), Shelby 1 (Zoulek). Total fouls — Montague 15, Shelby 18. Fouled out — Schwarz. JV score — Montague 51, Shelby 18.