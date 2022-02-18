MONTAGUE — Montague had everything it wanted Thursday: A chance to earn a West Michigan Conference co-championship, a packed house at home to cheer it on, and a team prepared for the occasion.
Unfortunately, the Wildcats just missed too many shots, and Hart held them off 47-35 to clinch the WMC title outright.
Montague (14-4, 10-2 WMC) struggled to finish on close shots at the basket and struggled at the free throw line, making just 6-of-19 attempts. Against a team as good as Hart, those are deadly shortcomings.
"We just couldn't score," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "I thought we just couldn't throw the ball in the ocean, so to say...Part of it was probably Hart's defense scrapping and getting into us, where we're not normally used to that stuff. Normally we're making those shots."
Montague only had one brief lead in the game, scoring the first three points. Hart responded with an 11-0 run, taking the lead for good. However, the Wildcats certainly were not going to fold, and didn't. They scored the next five points to get within 11-8, and didn't allow Hart to pull away until the final few minutes.
Emma Dyer scored five quick points in the final minute of the third quarter to keep the Wildcats within striking range at 34-26, but the Pirates spent the latter half of the fourth quarter making good passes, killing the clock and forcing Montague to foul.
"It's hard to play from behind," Thaler said. "We were trying to trap, and they were stalling in the fourth quarter for, it seemed like, the last seven minutes of the quarter, and we're having to pressure up. That's a situation we haven't been in a lot."
Second-chance points also hurt Montague on the defensive end. Despite holding the size advantage, the Wildcats surrendered some key offensive rebounds that allowed Hart to keep Montague at bay in the final quarter.
While the Wildcats didn't play well enough to win, Thaler had no complaints about his team's effort level, saying his team played extremely hard.
"I thought our energy was great," Thaler said. "The atmosphere was amazing for this level of game. Credit to them, they got it done."
Kendall Osborne led Montague's offense with 10 points, and Dyer added eight. Claire Meacham grabbed 12 rebounds and Maddie Meacham had seven boards.
Montague still has a week of regular-season play left to get ready for the districts, where it will likely hold the #1 seed and be considered co-favorites with Spring Lake, which beat the Wildcats by a point in December. Thaler said he thinks his team will benefit from having to bounce back from this defeat so late in the season.
"You learn from failure," Thaler said. "Failure is one of life's greatest teachers. It teaches you how you can get better and what things you need to work on to improve. We'll go to the drawing board, look at this game and see where we need to get better, and go into districts with the same mentality."
HART (47) Hicks 3 1-1 7, Aerts 0 3-4 3, Marvin 1 0-0 3, Hovey 6 4-7 17, VanAgtmael 1 0-1 3, Boutell 2 10-10 14. Totals 13 18-23 47.
MONTAGUE (35) Peterson 1 0-0 2, Dyer 3 1-1 8, Osborne 4 0-4 10, Schwarz 1 2-4 4, M. Meacham 1 3-6 5, C. Meacham 3 0-4 6. Totals 13 6-19 35.
Hart.............13 10 11 13 — 47
Montague.... 8 6 12 9 — 35
Three-point goals — Hart 3 (Marvin, Hovey, VanAgtmael), Montague 3 (Dyer, Osborne 2). Total fouls — Hart 15, Montague 21. Fouled out — Marvin, Dyer. JV score — Hart 33, Montague 27.