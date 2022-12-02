MONTAGUE — Montague opened West Michigan Conference Lakes action Friday night with a dominant 70-21 win over Orchard View in a game that didn't stay competitive very long.

Against a rebuilding Cardinals' team, Montague's defense was overwhelming early in the game. After a slow offensive start, Kendall Osborne got things going by scoring six straight points, including four on a basket-steal-basket sequence that forced an OV timeout. She had 11 points in the first quarter as the Wildcats grabbed a 19-4 lead.

"It makes it easier for everyone," Montague coach Nick Thaler said of Osborne's quick start. "She's a leader on and off the court, but I think she's more of a pass-first player. You can see that in how she plays, but if she starts going it's difficult to defend because she's filling the stat sheet, whether it's scoring, rebounding, assisting, steals."

Montague (2-0, 1-0 WMC Lakes) didn't slow down much in the second quarter, either. For a decent stretch of time, OV couldn't even get the ball over halfcourt against Montague's relentless pressure, enabling the Wildcats to build a commanding lead that grew to 28 by halftime.

The second half was effectively an extended scrimmage as Montague dialed back the pressure. The only complaint Thaler had after the game was that his team fouled too much in the first half in its lust to get to the ball.

"I felt like we weren't as disciplined as I normally like to be," Thaler said. "We didn't really adjust to, I guess you could say, the flow of the game, We've got to learn from that, and we will, but when we start playing defense like that, it's fun. That's kind of what I envision with this group, is that we're going to get up and down. We're going to get in your face. That's a lot of fun to play basketball that way."

The fourth quarter was spent making sure every varsity Wildcat got into the scorebook, and when Kennedy Johnson put in a bucket, that mission was accomplished.

After the first weeks of practice featured the competitive Wildcats going at each other in competition for playing time and self-improvement, it's been a treat for Thaler to see his team enjoy two lopsided wins to start the season and see the accompanying camaraderie from the bench.

"It's nice to see those girls cheering each other on," Thaler said. "That's what basketball's all about. We like to have fun and I thought we had a lot of fun tonight."

Haylee Schwarz joined Osborne in double figures with 11 points. She also had six rebounds. Osborne had five boards and five assists.

ORCHARD VIEW (21) Bleich 0 1-2 1, McKenzie 2 0-1 4, Katsuzawa 2 0-0 5, Hardy 2 1-4 5, Estelle 1 2-6 4, Ready 0 0-3 0, Childers 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 4-16 21.

MONTAGUE (70) E. Peterson 1 6-11 8, Schwarz 3 4-7 11, B. Johnson 1 0-0 3, Osborne 9 2-5 20, K. Johnson 1 0-0 2, A. Peterson 2 0-0 4, Smith 2 0-0 6, King 2 2-2 6, Bultema 2 0-0 4, Pranger 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 14-25 70.

Orchard View.... 4 7 8 2 — 21

Montague.........19 20 21 10 — 70

Three-point goals — Orchard View 1 (Katsuzawa), Montague 4 (B. Johnson, Schwarz, Smith 2). Total fouls — Orchard View 18, Montague 21. JV score — Montague 35, Orchard View 11.