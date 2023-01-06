For the second time this week, Montague gutted out a tough win, edging West Michigan Conference Lakes opponent Fremont, 37-34.
The game was a reschedule from the December contest that was postponed due to illness sweeping through the Wildcat roster.
Montague (5-3, 3-1 WMC Lakes) did not shoot the ball well, but kept Fremont from doing so either and was able to pull out a hard-fought win.
Haylee Schwarz paced Montague with 13 points and had seven rebounds. Addison Pranger chipped in eight points. Braylyn Bultema had four steals.