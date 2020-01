MUSKEGON — Montague's girls bowling team picked up a lopsided win Monday against North Muskegon, 23-7.

The Wildcats dominated the individual games, collecting all but three of the possible individual points. Reilly Murphy had a standout day, earning a pair of wins with games of 174 and 126. She continues to hold the team lead in two-game scoring average, at 301.

The Wildcats also got good work from Kaylee Sheffer, Raegan Murphy, Alaina McCormick and Olivia Johnston.