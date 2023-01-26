Montague's girls team played Orchard View to a 15-15 tie Wednesday at Sherman Lanes, while the Wildcat boys took a 28-2 defeat.
Montague won all 10 possible points in Baker games in the girls' match enabling it to overcome a dominant Cardinal effort in singles play. Sophie Brewer led Montague's girls with a pair of singles wins, rolling a 140 and a 130. Ava Betts also swept her two singles games, and Luna Pruitt bowled a 129.
In boys' play, Matt Leatherman and Chase Krawczyk scored the only Montague points. Leatherman had the team's high game of the day with a 173, and Bryton Belinger bowled a 167.