MONTAGUE — There isn't an official West Michigan Conference championship this year, but that didn't stop the Montague Wildcats from celebrating the unofficial version after clinching it Wednesday night with a hard-fought 52-47 win over Shelby.
Montague cut down the nets for the second straight year after the win, just as it did a year ago after a triple-overtime epic over Hart that secured the title.
The Wildcats improved to a perfect 14-0 on the season and 13-0 in the WMC. They're up two games in the league standings with only one to play.
Montague got off to a slow start Wednesday, struggling to get its offense going. However, the Wildcats got things going after that, and a strong third-quarter defensive effort put them on top for good.
Braquelle Osborne led the Wildcats with 14 points and also had five assists. Andie Zamojcin added 10 points, and Ally Hall had nine points and seven rebounds.
SHELBY (47) L. Brown 2 2-4 6, Schultz 4 0-2 10, Klotz 1 0-1 2, Dean 1 0-0 3, Olmstead 1 0-0 2, Zoulek 5 10-12 22, C. Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 11-19 47.
MONTAGUE (52) Zamojcin 2 6-10 10, Hall 3 3-4 9, B. Osborne 5 0-0 14, Flynn 2 1-3 6, K. Osborne 4 0-0 9, Koetje 1 2-4 4. Totals 17 12-21 52.
Shelby.........15 13 5 14 — 47
Montague.... 9 17 11 15 — 52
Three-point goals — Shelby 5 (Schultz 2, Dean, Zoulek 2), Montague 3 (B. Osborne, Flynn, K. Osborne). Total fouls — Shelby 16, Montague 18. JV score — Montague 51, Shelby 17.