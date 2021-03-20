MUSKEGON — Montague completed an unbeaten regular season Saturday with a dominating 59-26 win over North Muskegon.
With the win, the Wildcats (15-0, 14-0 West Michigan Conference) also successfully navigated the entire double round-robin league slate without a loss.
Braquelle Osborne led Montague with 18 points and five assists, and Andie Zamojcin added 13 points. Janae Koetje chipped in 10 points.
Due to Fruitport's withdrawal from the district tournament, Montague now knows it will be facing Spring Lake in the district semifinal game next Wednesday.
MONTAGUE (59) Zamojcin 5 2-4 12, Dyer 1 0-0 2, Hall 0 5-6 5, B. Osborne 8 0-1 18, Flynn 1 5-6 8, C. Meacham 1 0-0 2, M. Meacham 1 0-0 2, Koetje 4 2-4 10. Totals 21 14-21 59.
NORTH MUSKEGON (26) Pannucci 1 2-4 5, Todd 1 0-0 2, Gongalski 1 2-2 5, Francis 2 3-4 9, VanderWoude 1 0-0 2, Stewart 1 0-0 2, Muzzy 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 8-12 26.
Montague........10 20 16 13 — 59
N Muskegon.... 3 8 10 5 — 26
Three-point goals — Montague 3 (B. Osborne 2, Flynn), North Muskegon 4 (Pannucci, Gongalski, Francis 2). Total fouls — Montague 13, North Muskegon 18.