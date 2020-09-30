SCOTTVILLE —Montague's girls cross-country team ran well at Tuesday's Kelder Invitational at the Mason County Fairgrounds, coming in fourth place. The Wildcats finished just three points behind third-place Mason County Central and 11 behind second-place Ludington.
Several Wildcat runners in both races set season bests, led by Isabelle Auch. Auch took second place in the girls' race with a new personal best time of 21:12.1. Dreea Atchison also placed in the top 10, coming in seventh place with a season best 21:33.1. Sheldin Beishuizen was Montague's third medalist in the race, placing 18th in a time of 23:44.2.
Also for Montague, Lily Seaver took 29th place in a season best time of 24:38.4, and Delaney Schultz was 35th with a time of 25:32.4.
The boys' team could not score in the race, but had some solid individual runs. Kaden Hainer finished third with a time of 17:54.6, a season best. Conner Raeth also had a season best time of 19:15.5, placing 16th and medaling. Clay Johnson was 38th (21:01.8), and Logan Fairchild placed 42nd (21:15.6).