MONTAGUE — Montague rolled to a big halftime lead Thursday against Mason County Central and cruised to a 41-23 win.
The Wildcats (6-0, 6-0 West Michigan Conference) built up almost the entire final margin in the first half and led 25-8 at halftime. Ally Hall led the team with 11 points and seven rebounds. Braquelle Osborne scored 10 points, and Andie Zamojcin added nine.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (23) Tyron 4 0-0 9, Petersen 1 0-0 2, Weinert 1 0-0 2, Jensen 0 2-2 2, Nelson 2 4-4 8. Totals 8 6-6 23.
MONTAGUE (41) Zamojcin 3 3-4 9, Dyer 0 1-2 1, Hall 5 1-3 11, B. Osborne 3 2-2 10, Flynn 1 0-0 3, K. Osborne 2 0-0 4, Koetje 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 8-13 41.
Mason Co.... 4 4 7 8 — 23
Montague....15 10 7 9 — 41
Three-point goals — Mason Co. Central 1 (Tyron), Montague 3 (B. Osborne 2, Flynn 1). Total fouls — Mason Co. Central 17, Montague 7. JV score — Montague 38, Mason Co. Central 24.