MONTAGUE — For the second time this year, Whitehall and Montague played in a defensive slugfest Monday night, and both sides were well aware there might end up being a third.
Again it was the Wildcats who came out on top, as they have in every game this year. Montague stayed composed amid some chaotic plays late and defeated the archrival Vikings, 37-29, to move to a perfect 13-0 on the season and 12-0 in the West Michigan Conference.
Coach Cody Kater said the team has been preparing itself for districts for a couple of weeks now, and after the Wildcats and Vikings earned the top two seeds in next week's bracket at Spring Lake, they appear to be on a collision course for another meeting in the district finals.
"Two weeks ago, we had Hart on a Wednesday and we had Ludington on a Friday, so (it was like) we had to win a big game to get into that game on a Friday," Kater said. "That will kind of be like districts. Last week we had three games again, and two in a row. We had a day off, then we played on Friday again up north, so we tried to treat that as a (district) game.
"We're really excited, but we know this is probably not the last time we'll see this team."
Montague came out of the gates in district title form, scoring nine straight points to take a 9-2 lead early in the first quarter. The Wildcats quickly adjusted to Whitehall's unusual decision to open the game in man-to-man defense and were able to get to the basket. More importantly, they were able to force Whitehall to shoot tough shots from the outside, which has been their bread and butter all season.
"We're going to make everyone try to shoot contested jump shots," Kater said. "Our defense has come to play, and it's kind of been our backbone the entire season. We're going to continue to improve upon it."
The Vikings (8-6, 6-5 WMC) did come back to take the lead with an 11-0 run, sparked by a buzzer-beating three from Camryn Evans to end the first quarter. Whitehall turned up its own defensive pressure to great effect and started draining those jump shots.
The Wildcats moved ahead again, but Whitehall grabbed another lead in the third quarter, at 22-20. Montague then answered with eight straight points to end the quarter. Whitehall clawed its way within four points a couple of times in the fourth, but some untimely turnovers allowed Montague to seal the win at the free throw line.
"I think it was fatigue," Whitehall coach Derek Westerlund said. "Some of the girls played a ton of minutes. They've been getting better and better at playing in that chaos. Montague caused some chaos. Our girls are getting more and more confident, but as you get tired, your decision-making goes down and you start making those mistakes, and that's exactly what happened. We got it down to four a couple of times with three minutes left, and we just had a couple of really boneheaded turnovers. We just can't do that and beat a team like Montague."
Still, after giving Montague two of its tougher tests of the season, Westerlund said his team should feel confident in its ability to pull the upset if they get a third chance at the Wildcats.
"We've lost by two, without Greta (Hosticka), who missed the game the first time, and this game we were right there," Westerlund said. "In the first game, I think we shot 24 percent, and we probably shot right around there this game. If we can just shoot a little bit better and have a couple less turnovers, I don't think we have to play even close to perfect. I think we can get them if we just play a little better on the offensive end."
Easier said than done, of course, against this Wildcat defense. The senior-laden Montague team has repeatedly proven its ability to come up big when the big play is needed, dating back to last season's conference championship. That, more so than any particular skill, is what stands out to Kater.
"Even when they made that run there at the end of the first and beginning of the second, our girls didn't crush under pressure, where I think in years previous we would have," Kater said. "I do really think our team's going to continue to grow, and that's what we've preached. It's nice to see them be composed in a Whitehall/Montague game. That's the thing we have to take away from this game as a means of building confidence."
Karleigh Jeffries led all scorers with nine points for Whitehall, and Hosticka and Charley Klint each added seven. Braquelle Osborne and Ally Hall led the 'Cats with seven points each. Kendall Osborne grabbed eight rebounds, and Braquelle had five assists.
WHITEHALL (29) Evans 1 0-0 3, Jeffries 3 2-4 9, Klint 3 1-2 7, Taylor 1 0-0 3, Hosticka 2 2-2 7. Totals 10 5-8 29.
MONTAGUE (37) Zamojcin 2 0-0 4, Hall 3 1-2 7, B. Osborne 3 0-0 7, Flynn 1 0-1 3, K. Osborne 3 0-0 6, C. Meacham 1 2-2 4, Koetje 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 3-5 37.
Whitehall.....5 8 9 7 — 29
Montague....9 5 14 9 — 37
Three-point goals — Whitehall 4 (Evans, Jeffries, Taylor, Hosticka), Montague 2 (B. Osborne, Flynn). Total fouls — Whitehall 11, Montague 7. JV score — Montague 36, Whitehall 24.