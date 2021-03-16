MONTAGUE — Montague's girls golf team had to wait a while to celebrate its history-making state championship, but it proved to be worth the wait.
The Wildcats and coach Phil Kerr gathered at halftime of Monday's 37-29 Montague girls basketball win over Whitehall to pick up their championship rings, display their trophy, and unveil the 2020 state championship banner that joined the expanding list of banners on the south side of the Montague gym.
The idea to stage the ceremony during a girls basketball game, Kerr said, was Wildcats' girls basketball coach Cody Kater's, which underscored the school-wide connection between the sports programs.
"He messaged me congratulations right after we won the title in October and immediately threw out the idea that we should raise the first girls state championship banner at halftime of a girls basketball game," Kerr said of Kater. "Our coaches in this town take a ton of collective pride in how strong all of the programs at Montague are and it feels like we're one big family. We cheer each other on and are willing to do anything we can to help all of the programs reach their highest heights."
Obviously, part of the reason for the delay in celebrating the title was the statewide pause on sports activity that kicked in a month after the Wildcats' championship win. That pause ended up lasting nearly three months.
However, Kerr said, the wait proved to be worth it for the team that won the school's first-ever state title in a girls sport.
"Tonight just felt right," Kerr said. "And a long time coming. Above all else, we wanted to ensure that the night felt big for the girls and their families and give them a memory they can carry with them forever. "