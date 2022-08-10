Montague coach Phil Kerr was quick to concede that last season's repeat state championship marked "the end of an era" for the program, as the final remaining players who were part of the original core - Orianna Bylsma and Gabby Moreau - graduated. Both earned Division II collegiate offers, the first in program history.
The upside to the new era is that the current Wildcats, including team leaders Natalie Kellogg and Mackenzie Goudreau, aren't feeling the pressure to live up to their storied predecessors.
"There is a noticeable lightness in the air at practice, and to be honest, it's extremely refreshing," Kerr said. "Last year, we put pressure on ourselves to win it all from day one and it definitely wore on all of us throughout the season, even though we ultimately achieved our goal. With this new group, we're not putting any unrealistic expectations on ourselves and I'm just excited to see how much these girls develop over the next two months."
That doesn't mean there are no expectations in Montague, though. Kellogg and Goudreau were both all-state players last season and bring the experience of playing with the departed Wildcat legends, which gives the defending state champs a good foundation to start. Both competed in several summer golf tournaments to stay sharp and should be in line for very strong seasons in 2022.
"I'm excited to watch all of their hard work pay off with in-season success this fall," Kerr said of his top two players. "We'd had a strong 1-2 punch at the top of our lineup throughout our run, and these two will certainly carry on that tradition.
"They were blessed to play alongside (those who came before) and saw the practice habits, the offseason commitment, and the team-first dedication that resulted in all of their success. That standard carries on through them now and it's been fun to see our newbies already following their lead."
More from this section
The rest of the varsity lineup is largely up in the air even as the season approaches. Kerr said up to eight girls are in the running to fill in the remaining four spots in the lineup. The Montague JV team, led by coach Megan Brown, had a strong season of development last year. Seniors Gianna Raiche and Lauren Smith were two of the top Wildcats on that team and could vie for lineup spots.
"We've got a group of seniors who have been in our program for four years, patiently waiting for their turn to compete at the highest level," Kerr said. "We also have some brand new underclassmen that have shown tremendous potential who may work their way into the lineup very quickly."
Montague is also excited to have a shot to compete for a conference title in the new expanded West Michigan Conference. In the past, there were not enough teams for a conference championship, but with Fremont and Ludington jumping in this year, the league will stage jamborees for the first time.
The Wildcats also continue its recent tradition of seeking out strong competition. Local meets will dot the schedule, but Montague will also compete at Jenison, Tullymore, Big Rapids and Michigan State at state finals-level courses.
"Most of our girls have not competed in a state championship, so playing tough courses and top competition throughout the season is a great way to prepare them for the pressures they will face in October.," Kerr said.