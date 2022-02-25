The back-to-back state champion Montague girls’ golf team announced the future of two key individuals Friday: Gabby Moreau and Orianna Bylsma.
Moreau and Bylsma both signed their letters of intent in front of friends and family at Montague High School. Moreau will join Northern Michigan University (NMU) while Bylsma will take her talents to Wayne State University (WSU).
This marks the first time Montague has sent a member of their golf team to a Division II program.
“These girls’ dedication to leadership and growth has allowed us to reach the highest of highs,” Montague head coach Phil Kerr said. “Three short years ago, neither of these girls had broken 100 and we had never qualified for a state final, and look how far we’ve come. It speaks to how much this program has risen and much of that can be attributed to these two girls.”
Both NMU and WSU play in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, meaning Bylsma and Moreau will go from teammates to rivals at the next level. The transition is something neither can see harming the bond they created at Montague.
“We’re gonna smack talk each other so bad,” Moreau chuckled. “I don’t know how we’re going to be able to golf on opposite teams. I think we’d both be laughing so much we’d lose focus.”
Bylsma, daughter of Sandra Bylsma, who co-owns Whitehall’s Hickory Knoll Golf Course, acknowledged the challenge of starting from scratch in unfamiliar territory. She also expressed gratitude for what her experience with the Wildcats has given her.
“Being able to see my hard work and hours with the team pay off is an amazing thing,” Bylsma said. “It’s super encouraging to have this opportunity. Montague isn’t the biggest school, so having golfers go D-II from here really proves that no matter where you come from you have a chance to go anywhere you want.”