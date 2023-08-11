Montague’s new era will truly begin this fall, as the Wildcats now no longer have any player remaining from its 2020-21 state championship teams and will look to build once more.
The Wildcats planned to have one more crack at a deep postseason run, but senior Mackenzie Goudreau, an all-state player last fall, received the opportunity to transfer to prep powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida for her final high school season.
“We’re excited for her individually, but that obviously changes our expectations for our season outlook,” Montague coach Phil Kerr said. “She was a top three or four player in the state.
“This year will be a building year for us. We don’t really have any goals in terms of winning or losing, kind of like we were four and five years ago. I really like this group.”
Montague also graduated its other all-state player, Natalie Kellogg, and Lauren Smith and Brooke Berry got their caps and gowns as well.
The Wildcats do retain at least one link, beyond Kerr, to the glory days, as Morgan Osborne, the school’s first college golfer, has returned to the program after her graduation from Lawrence Tech and will be the JV coach. Maddy Kaminski, a Montague teacher who played in high school at Lowell, is also on board as an assistant coach.
Despite the anticipated step back on the scoreboard, Kerr is excited for the possibilities and noted that participation continues to surge.
“We have a full varsity and JV team,” Kerr said. “If we can develop these girls in the next two-plus years, we can get back to where we were. It’ll take some time.”
The only returning full-time varsity player from 2022 is Abby Woller, who had a solid season last fall and usually took the #3 scoring position. She’ll step into the top spot this year.
While the Wildcats are otherwise short on experience, they do have some good athletes on the team who Montague fans will remember from other sports. Braylyn Bultema and Kennedy Johnson are among those new faces to look for. Caydence Fox and Delaney Hopma played on last year’s JV team and will compete for varsity positions. Kerr said Fox in particular is a talented player and one to watch in future seasons.
Nothing tops the excitement of winning, but Kerr, who was on the ground floor of the Wildcats’ last surge to the top, is intrigued by the chance to do it again.
“We didn’t inherit a bunch of girls that came in, won and left,” Kerr said. “We built it from the bottom up, and I’m excited to see if we can repeat that process. This group of girls is super committed. I think because the experience is going to be a little lower and that championship or bust isn’t the mantra (this year), I think it’ll be a fun year.”
Montague moves up to Division 3 this year, so will compete with Whitehall in the postseason, as well as several other West Michigan Conference opponents. In the WMC, Kerr views Ludington as the team to beat behind star Emma McKinley.
“It’s truly the beginning of our rebrand and our restart,” Kerr said. “We have a lot of team chemistry and a lot of girls who will be great one day, but golf takes time.”