SPRING LAKE — Whitehall briefly threatened to knock Montague off its magic carpet ride of a season Friday night in the district finals, but the Wildcats just wouldn't let it happen.
Montague ripped off 14 consecutive points in the third quarter after Whitehall tied the game and rode that advantage to a 48-36 win that kept the Wildcats' unbeaten season alive and won them their first district title since the 2009-10 season, and their first in Class B/Division 2.
After Montague (17-0) had stormed out to a big lead behind four first-quarter three-pointers, Whitehall (11-7) grinded its way back into the game, led by 13 first-half points by Karleigh Jeffries. Jeffries scored again to start the third quarter, tying the game at 21, but despite having played two dogfights with Whitehall earlier in the season, Montague wasn't going to be denied from there.
"We want to be able to make plays and fight through those things and be able to delete bad plays out," Montague coach Cody Kater said. "We're starting to do a better job at that. That self-doubt can creep in at any time, especially in an environment like this with no student section and this and that. They were able to do a great job responding."
A key play came early in the third, when Montague was able to corral a loose ball and Andie Zamojcin fed Ally Hall for an open trey. Hall banked it in to kick-start the Wildcat run.
Making Kater's point about mentally focusing for him, Hall said she didn't even know the game was tied when she hit that shot.
The Wildcats emphasized shooting to start the game, knowing they would have to shoot Whitehall out of a 2-3 zone, and Braquelle Osborne immediately hitting two treys got it going. Montague ended up with eight of them in the game.
Whitehall tried to press the Wildcats, which had some success in the second quarter, but by the second half, Montague was making its way through it with relative ease and getting good shots doing it.
"We thought we'd do a soft diamond, make them work up, make them uncomfortable and then we can jump on them," Whitehall coach Derek Westerlund said. "I thought we did a perfect job of that in the first half. In the second half, I don't know if we took some bad angles, but we just kind of let them move the ball up the floor and get some quick easy looks. That's what we were trying not to do."
After Montague's 14-0 run, Whitehall battled to try to get back into the game in the fourth, but couldn't ever slice the lead to one possession. Not scoring a field goal after the opening moments of the third proved to be a problem.
Westerlund said the team might have had some hangover effect offensively from its uncharacteristic struggles against Oakridge in Wednesday's semifinal game.
"We blew (Oakridge) out twice, and then you get that tight feeling, and we really struggled that game," Westerlund said. "I thought we battled tonight, but our offensive struggles carried over, for sure."
Hall led five 'Cats who had six points each, scoring 10. Jeffries piled up 17 for the Vikings.
With the win, Montague advanced to face Newaygo in Monday night's regional semifinal game in Fremont. Coincidentally, Kater said, the Wildcats generally scrimmage Newaygo before the season, although obviously that didn't happen this year.
"We're pretty familiar with those guys," Kater said. "We'll see what the outcome looks like. It's something these girls are ready for, I believe."
At least one Wildcat sure is.
"I'm really excited," Hall said with a wide grin.
MONTAGUE (48) Zamojcin 3 2-5 8, Hall 4 1-2 10, B. Osborne 2 1-2 7, Flynn 2 0-0 6, Metcalf 1 0-0 3, K. Osborne 3 0-0 8, C. Meacham 2 2-2 6. Totals 17 6-11 48.
WHITEHALL (36) Johnson 0 2-2 2, Jeffries 5 6-6 17, Klint 1 2-3 4, Tjapkes 0 1-2 1, Taylor 0 0-2 0, Hosticka 2 2-4 6, VanDam 1 2-2 4. Totals 9 15-21 36.
Montague....16 5 17 10 — 48
Whitehall.....13 6 7 10 — 36
Three-point goals — Montague 8 (Hall, B. Osborne 2, Flynn 2, Metcalf, K. Osborne 2), Whitehall 1 (Jeffries). Total fouls — Montague 16, Whitehall 9.