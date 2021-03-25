SPRING LAKE — Montague sputtered a bit early in Wednesday's district semifinal game at Spring Lake, but finished strong to advance to the finals with a 60-38 win.
The Wildcats (16-0) will face rival Whitehall Friday in the district finals, also at Spring Lake.
Spring Lake limited the Montague attack in the first half and the Wildcats' lead was only 20-15 at the break. The Wildcats, though, began to get rolling in the third quarter and finished the game with an impressive 23-9 fourth-quarter advantage.
Kendall Osborne led all scorers with 15 points, seven of them in the fourth quarter. Claire Meacham added 13 points, and Braquelle Osborne chipped in 10.
MONTAGUE (60) Zamojcin 1 2-4 4, Hall 4 0-0 9, B. Osborne 4 0-0 10, Flynn 2 1-1 6, K. Osborne 4 5-5 15, C. Meacham 5 3-6 13, Koetje 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 12-18 60.
SPRING LAKE (38) Carey 2 0-0 5, Bajt 2 5-6 10, Judge 5 0-2 12, Walters 1 3-4 5, Schmitt 1 0-0 2, Spooner 1 2-2 4. Totals 12 10-14 38.
Montague.......11 9 17 23 — 60
Spring Lake.... 6 9 14 9 — 38
Three-point goals — Montague 6 (Hall, B. Osborne 2, Flynn, K. Osborne 2), Spring Lake 4 (Carey, Bajt, Judge 2). Total fouls — Montague 10, Spring Lake 15. Fouled out — Walters.