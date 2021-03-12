SCOTTVILLE — Montague continued to dominate all comers Friday night against Mason County Central, shutting down the Spartans to pick up a 56-17 road win.
The Wildcats (12-0, 11-0 West Michigan Conference) were so overwhelming defensively that only two Spartan players scored in the game. Meanwhile, the Wildcats put nine players into the scorebook, led by Andie Zamojcin with 13 points. Emma Flynn added 11 points. Braquelle Osborne posted six points and six assists.
MONTAGUE (56) Zamojcin 6 1-2 13, Hall 2 2-4 6, B. Osborne 2 0-0 6, Flynn 4 0-0 11, Metcalf 2 0-3 5, K. Osborne 2 0-0 4, C. Meacham 3 0-0 6, M. Meacham 2 0-0 4, Koetje 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 4-11 56.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (17) Lyon 0 0-2 0, Jensen 3 0-0 7, Nelson 4 2-4 10. Totals 7 2-6 17.
Montague.....14 14 15 13 — 56
Mason Co.... 5 6 0 6 — 17
Three-point goals — Montague 6 (B. Osborne 2, Flynn 3, Metcalf), Mason Co. Central 1 (Jensen). Total fouls — Montague 7, Mason Co. Central 14. JV score — Montague 41, Mason Co. Central 27.