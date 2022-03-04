MUSKEGON — Montague had all kinds of problems hanging onto the ball Friday night, the biggest culprit in a 44-32 district finals defeat to Spring Lake.
The Wildcats turned the ball over 24 times against the relentless Laker pressure, with several of those leading to easy buckets on the other end. Montague's last lead was late in the second quarter when Emma Peterson's three-pointer, the team's only one of the game, put the Wildcats ahead 17-16.
"Their pressure is something you have to deal with for a full 32 minutes," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. We did a good job for 16 minutes of it, but you've got to play a complete game.
"We just made so many passes that we honestly did not practice in practice. We were trying to throw the ball to a player that we think is open when they're actually covered."
Despite all their offensive struggles, the Wildcats kept making pushes and were within striking distance a couple of times in the final quarter thanks to a more aggressive offensive strategy. However, Spring Lake made several backbreaking plays. One backdoor cut for an open layup answered a Montague surge, and the Lakers scoring a fourth-chance basket on another play caused Thaler to call timeout to stem the tide.
"I'm not sure what was going on down there," Thaler said. "It seemed like they wanted it more than we did. That was a backbreaker as well. She gets a rebound and just throws it over her head and it goes in somehow. It was a momentum-changing play."
The Lakers missed a few free throws late in the quarter to leave the door cracked open for Montague, but the Wildcats committed a few turnovers and were unable to take advantage. Montague's last gasp came when Haylee Schwarz hustled back to contest a breakaway layup and the 'Cats came up with the ball, but again a giveaway on the other end snuffed out the potential momentum swing.
It was a tough one to swallow for the top-seeded Wildcats, who entered the day with high hopes of a repeat district title and perhaps more. But Thaler, still mindful of the doubters his team faced when he took over a program with only one returning starter from last year, said he was proud of what his team accomplished all year.
"I just told them in there that I was proud of them as a team," Thaler said. "When we first started the season, a lot of people kind of wrote us off. We shouldn't hang our heads on a 17-5 season. I'm not sure how many 17-5 teams are on this side of the state, but I'm sure we're one of very few."
The experience equation won't be much different next year, as Kendall Osborne for the second year in a row will be the team's only returning starter after the graduations of Brooke Stark, Emma Dyer and the Meacham twins, Claire and Maddie. The team's style of play may change significantly with the departure of the latter two, the Wildcats' tallest players. However, there's a good group of young players waiting in the wings, and Thaler said the benefit of a full offseason - he was hired late last summer - should be a boost.
"We've got a lot of nice pieces coming back," Thaler said. "Our JV team was pretty good this year. We're obviously going to look a little different next year, but I'm excited about where this program is headed."
SPRING LAKE (44) Bajt 3 5-9 12, Judge 6 2-2 16, Schmitt 1 0-0 2, Andree 1 2-4 4, Bolthouse 0 1-2 1, Nicles 0 1-2 1, Carter 4 0-1 8. Totals 15 11-20 44.
MONTAGUE (32) Peterson 1 0-0 3, Dyer 1 0-1 2, Stark 0 2-4 2, Osborne 4 0-0 8, Schwarz 1 1-4 3, M. Meacham 0 3-4 3, C. Meacham 5 1-5 11. Totals 12 7-18 32.
Spring Lake.... 7 11 9 17 — 44
Montague.......10 7 5 10 — 32
Three-point goals — Spring Lake 3 (Bajt, Judge 2), Montague 1 (Peterson). Total fouls — Spring Lake 17, Montague 18. Fouled out — Dyer.