Montague will have several players back from the 2019 team, despite it being two years since the Wildcats took the field.
Coach Kara Raeth said all the Wildcats who were on the team that year and haven't graduated since will return, which include many multi-sport performers. Chief among those is Emma Flynn, who was all-conference two years ago.
Also back will be Emma Jensen, Braquelle Osborne, Katie Weesies, Emma Dyer and others who contributed to that 2019 Wildcats' group, which won seven games and fell by just one goal to eventual district champion Ludington in the postseason.
Multi-sport participation, Raeth said, is strongly encouraged among her Wildcats, and in fact she pushes those players to focus on their in-season sport, so the team hadn't gotten together much prior to spring practices. (However, a few players do play travel or indoor soccer in the off-season.) With seven of the team members playing varsity basketball, which only concluded its season less than two weeks ago, the Wildcats are fresh and ready to go.
That's good, too, because the Wildcats open with one of the best teams on their schedule - rival Whitehall. The last time the two teams played, it was a mercy-rule win for the Vikings, which will motivate Montague.
"Whitehall is always the team that everyone looks forward to playing," Raeth said.
Montague hopes to make some noise in the WMC, where North Muskegon (a home game this year) will be among the highlight matchups. Outside of the league, the Wildcats will challenge themselves with games against Orchard View, Newaygo and Chippewa Hills, among others.
Most of all, Raeth is looking forward to getting on the field.
"We look forward to getting back to competing and making up for a lost season," Raeth said.