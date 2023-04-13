MONTAGUE — Montague answered the call when coach Kara Raeth pushed for more effort from her team at halftime of Wednesday's season opener, scoring two second-half goals to rally for a 3-2 win over Ludington.
"(It) was really just laying it out for them and saying, 'These guys are beating us purely on effort,' and that was it," Raeth said. "We have the skill, we have the people to play. It was just that effort. They picked it up in the second half."
The 'Cats were rewarded for that effort just over 12 minutes into the half when freshman Elle Moran connected on a crossing shot, tying the score at two. Ana Trevino assisted on the goal. Trevino later snuck behind the Ludington defense while the Orioles were closing on Ava Pelton, enabling Pelton to find a wide-open Trevino for the winning score with 15:54 to play.
Moran's goal sent the quick message that Raeth's excitement over the freshman's ability in preseason wasn't just idle talk. While undersized, Moran has displayed a fearlessness early in the season that has stood out to coach and teammates alike.
"I saw that same feistiness," Raeth said. "We had a scrimmage at GVSU (in March), and I kind of saw it come out there. She's a competitor. The skill just needs to catch up a little bit, but she is definitely out there to compete. She's aggressive. She's not afraid of contact, and she can score."
Peyton Johnson scored Montague's first-half goal off a corner kick from Braylyn Bultema, joining Trevino as Wildcat veterans to get on the board in the game.
Beyond the metaphorical kick in the backside from Raeth at halftime, the team also made a formational tweak, running a more familiar look that helped the 'Cats play more aggressively. Also, Raeth's insistence that the Wildcats had the personnel to beat Ludington - and many other teams - seemed to boost the team's confidence in the second half, confidence that will only be bolstered by Wednesday's victory.
"Our entire team had more confidence, and that's why we were able to execute more passes and get more shots on the net and play better defense," Trevino said. "I felt like we had more confidence to play against a good team, because Ludington is a good team."
"I think we can compete with anybody in this league and as long as we put in that effort, then we get games like this," Raeth said.
The Wildcats will get more looks at West Michigan Conference opponents coming up, facing Shelby in the Oakridge tournament this weekend and tangling with Hart the following Monday. That will help the 'Cats divine where they sit in the WMC pecking order.
"(We) definitely are going to have to keep that confidence real high," Trevino said. "We have some really good competition this year. I think we're going to really have to work for it."