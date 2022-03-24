Montague enjoyed its finest season to date last year when it went 12-5 behind a strong and mature group of seniors, including a nine-game win streak that ended only when eventual district champion Big Rapids slipped by the Wildcats 1-0 in the semifinals.
However, the graduation of those seven seniors now creates a new challenge for the young 'Cats they left behind: Keep up the program's growth.
This year, only two seniors will take the field for coach Kara Raeth: Makenzie McGee and Emma Dyer. Both will have big roles; McGee is a versatile player who can have an impact almost anywhere on the field, and Dyer anchors the Montague defense.
Several other Wildcats do return from last year's team, including sophomore Kendall Osborne and junior Emma Peterson, who were key offensive players last year. As usual, Montague is blessed with several athletes who play other sports, which gives the Wildcats a roster experienced in game situations, if not necessarily in soccer.
Having to replace so much of its scoring will give Montague an opportunity for new faces to step forward. Raeth is especially interested to see what freshman Braylyn Bultema can do, noting that Bultema is a very competitive player and hungry to find the back of the net.
"If we are competitive in every game we play, as well as play hard and do the small things right, we will be successful," Raeth said. "Of course, we always look to do better each season in the conference and district."
Whitehall is always a statement game on the Montague schedule, and the Wildcats have been increasingly competitive with their rivals of late. With both teams needing to replace so much of last year's scoring production, this year's meeting could be interesting too. Defending Division 4 state champion North Muskegon provides a big test.