MUSKEGON — Montague staved off a late charge by Oakridge and remained unbeaten Tuesday night, 46-39.
The Eagles got as close as three points in the final minute after trailing by 19 going into the final quarter, but Montague (10-0, 9-0 West Michigan Conference) hit some clutch free throws to ensure the win.
Ally Hall had a big night for the Wildcats, with 17 points and eight rebounds. Claire Meacham added eight points and Braquelle Osborne chipped in seven. The two teams combined for 46 free throw attempts in the game.
MONTAGUE (46) Zamojcin 1 0-0 2, Hall 6 5-6 17, B. Osborne 1 4-5 7, Flynn 1 2-5 5, K. Osborne 2 1-1 5, C. Meacham 1 6-8 8, Koetje 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 18-25 46.
OAKRIDGE (39) Lane 1 0-0 2, Blackburn 1 3-4 5, Stewart 3 0-0 7, Lowry 1 11-13 13, Pastor 4 0-0 11, Jozsa 0 2-4 2. Totals 10 16-21 39.
Montague....9 15 12 10 — 46
Oakridge.....8 5 4 22 — 39
Three-point goals — Montague 2 (B. Osborne, Flynn), Oakridge 4 (Stewart, Pastor 3). Total fouls — Montague 14, Oakridge 17. JV score — Montague 44, Oakridge 25.