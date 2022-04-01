Montague's track teams enjoyed a terrific 2021 season, bringing home a girls regional championship and a state title in the 800-meter relay. The Wildcats are well-positioned for another good year this spring.
The Wildcats did lose a few key athletes, including former all-state high jumper Ally Hall and fellow state qualifier Dreea Atchison, but most of the team is back and ready to pursue big dreams.
Most notably, the sprint relay team that won the 800 relay and came within a whisker of winning the 400 is back intact: Brooke Stark, Lauren Smith, Maddie Meacham and Natalie Erickson. Erickson was also all-state in both individual sprint events last season. Claire Meacham, who qualified for state in shot put and nearly did so in the 300 hurdles, is back too.
That core leads the way, but Montague is stocked with experience at several events. Emma Pendell had a terrific year in pole vault, nearly making state; Isabelle Auch was the team's top distance runner; Britta Johnson could and did do just about any event the team needed; and Cammie Erickson had a strong year in the hurdles. Other veterans include Brooke Berry, Hanna Metcalf, Elizabeth Woller, Sam Beishuizen and Autumn Phipps.
Coach Terry Fick expects contributions from several newcomers, including Haylee Schwartz, Orianna Bylsma, Amanda Cederquist, Jocelyn Rodriguez, Liv Seaver, Grace Torsch and Annie Jensen.
The Wildcats have the goal of repeating as regional champion and would love to challenge Hart for the West Michigan Conference; the 'Cats finished three spots behind the Pirates in last year's state meet. But as with every team, the focus will be on being at their best when it matters most.
The boys team is also experienced, led by three-time state qualifier Dylan Everett, who was regional champion in the 100-meter dash and the long jump last year. Veteran help can be found from Silas Jancek in the throws, Cale Coppess in middle distances, Clay Johnson in long distances, Rodney Brassfield in the high jump, Kevin Roll in the pole vault and in sprints, Kendel Degan in the pole vault and Andrew Kooi in the long jump and in sprints.
As with the girls, Fick has a load of up-and-comers that should contribute, several of whom medaled at last week's Grand Valley State indoor meet. Isaiah Atchison, Adam Baird, Brody Dietz and Da'Carri Williams all picked up medals at that meet and should contribute all year. Dylan's brother Aydan Everett, Riley Mulder, Hunter Phipps, Ryver Jarka and Kaden Priese are just some of the names that will soon become familiar to Montague fans.
With an enlarged roster and good depth, 2022 should mark a step forward for Wildcats' boys track.
"Our numbers are up," Fick said. "We have a strong sprinters group and good field events. I think just going out and competing every meet will make for a good season."