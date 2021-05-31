CLARE — Montague's girls team placed seventh at the Michigan Track Coaches Association (MITCA) team state meet Saturday, scoring 648.5 points. The Wildcats edged Reese by five points for seventh.
Wildcats' junior sprinter Natalie Erickson was outstanding at the meet, earning wins in both sprint events. She had a personal best time of 26.29 seconds in the 200-meter dash and won the 100 in a time of 12.77 seconds. Erickson also joined teammates Brooke Stark, Lauren Smith and Maddie Meacham for victories in the 400 and 800-meter relays. The times in those events were 51.92 seconds and 1:48.9.
Also for Montague, Ally Hall placed third in the high jump (5-0), one spot ahead of Claire Meacham (4-10). Stark placed fourth in the 200 (27.52), Maddie Meacham was fifth in the 100 (13.36) and Britta Johnson rounded out the individual top-5 finishers by placing fifth in the 400 (1:06.3).
Smith, Hall, Dreea Atchison and Johnson also teamed up for a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 relay (4:25.2).