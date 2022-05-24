MONTAGUE — Montague repeated as girls track regional champions Saturday at home, beating runner-up Grand Rapids West Catholic 124.5-103. The Wildcat boys also had a strong showing, finishing third, just three points behind runner-up Covenant Christian.
The Wildcat girls won regional championships in four events. The sprint relay teams, expected to again be state title contenders, showed why by winning regional titles and setting team bests in both events. The 400-meter team of Brooke Stark, Lauren Smith, Maddie Meacham and Natalie Erickson won in a time of 51.33 seconds, and the 800 team of Britta Johnson, Smith, Meacham and Erickson won in a time of 1:47.9.
Claire Meacham also starred for Montague with regional titles in both throwing events. She won the discus with a throw of 105-0 and took the shot put with a mark of 34-6.
Erickson added second-places and state qualifications in both individual sprint events, posting times of 12.61 seconds in the 100 and 26.21 seconds in the 200. Amanda Cederquist reached state with a personal best of 17.03 in the 100 hurdles, placing second. The 1,600 relay team of Stark, Haylee Schwarz, Smith and Johnson reached state as well, taking second and running a team best (4:20.4).
Montague earned a slew of medals beyond its state girls qualifiers, too. Johnson was third in the 400 with a personal best time (1:03.4) and Brooke Berry took third in discus with her own personal best (87-9). Claire Meacham placed fourth in long jump (15-5.25), and Maddie Meacham was fourth in the 100 (13.27). Other medalists included Smith, fifth in the 100 (13.41); Schwarz, fifth in the 400 (a personal best 1:04.9) and sixth in pole vault (a personal best 8-6); Isabelle Auch, fifth in the 3,200 (a personal best 12:40.3); Cederquist, fifth in the 300 hurdles (a personal best 53.46); Cammie Erickson, sixth in the 800 (2:44.2); Claire Meacham, sixth in the 300 hurdles (54.36); Maddie Meacham, seventh in the 200 (28.04); Emma Pendell, seventh in pole vault (8-0); and the 3,200 relay team of Elizabeth Woller, Liv Seaver, Pendell and Cammie Erickson, in seventh (a team best 11:30.7).
Silas Jancek led the Montague boys with a regional title in shot put, posting a personal best mark of 48-6.75. The Wildcat boys qualified for state in four other events as well. Rodney Brassfield was second in shot put (5-10) and Isaiah Atchison was third in the 400, reaching state on time (52.20). Montague's two sprint relay teams each took second and reached state. The 400 team of Jancek, Paul Olson, Dylan Everett and Adam Baird had a time of 45.70 seconds and the 800 team of Baird, Olson, DaCarri Williams and Atchison had a team best time of 1:34.2.
Montague earned several other medals. Clay Johnson was third in the 1,600 and set a personal best (4:55.6), with Cale Coppess right behind him in fourth (4:57.6); Jancek was fourth in discus (117-4); Kendal Degen placed fourth and Kevin Roll was fifth in pole vault, each with personal bests of 10-9; and Baird was fifth in the 100 (11.85) and Atchison was fifth in the 200 (23.78).