KENT CITY — After 25 years leading the cross-country and track programs, Montague coach Terry Fick went out on a high note Saturday, as his relay sprinters brought home two state championships. Mostly on the strength of those points, Montague placed fourth as a team, four points behind third-place Onsted.
The Wildcats repeated as 800-meter relay state champions, rebounding from an uneven first handoff between Lauren Smith and Britta Johnson to storm back for the title. Maddie Meacham and Natalie Erickson both ran great splits to push Montague past Onsted by 0.63 of a second, posting a time of 1:46.1.
Montague's 400 team of Smith, Brooke Stark, Meacham and Erickson, who took second place by .01 of a second last year, set a new school record and needed every step of it to hold off a late charge from Hart and avoid history repeating itself, finishing in 50.24 seconds. The Pirates were 0.12 of a second behind.
Smith, Stark, Meacham and Erickson were the 800 and 400 teams last year, but when Britta Johnson edged out Stark for the spot in the 800 relay in preseason run-offs, she earned a position in the relay. When the Smith/Johnson exchange nearly went haywire to start the race, Fick jokingly said he had brief nightmares about being "ate up alive" for that move.
"In track, we have a run-off, and these are the ones who (won it), and you put them in and go," Fick said. "When Lauren and Britta had a bad handoff in the 4x2, you could see it all come back...But Maddie Meacham kind of brought us back into that race and Natalie finished it."
In the end, Fick said, it worked out perfectly, because Stark was able to help the 400 team finish the job it barely missed last year - in school record time to boot - and Johnson got her own state title as well.
Both relay squads had dominated all season long, and Saturday marked their biggest tests.
"They got pushed big-time today," Fick said. "It was good to be able to finish. Natalie has never been pushed the way she's been pushed today. So it was nerve-racking, to say the least."
Stark, who led off the 400 relay, was back at the finish area as Erickson, who ran the anchor leg, was trying to beat Hart counterpart Addi Hovey to the finish line, and exhorted Erickson on, certainly with last year in the back of her mind.
"I was screaming at Natalie, 'Go Nat, go!'" Stark said.
It was a busy day for Erickson, who also ran in the 100 and 200 individual events. She was all-state in both, placing fourth in the 200 (25.94) and sixth in the 100 (12.89). She ran a personal best of 12.35 in the 100 prelims, breaking her own school record.
Claire Meacham picked up another point for the Wildcats by taking eighth place in shot put, setting a personal best of 35-6.75. She also competed in discus, placing 12th (98-5). The 1,600 relay team of Stark, Haylee Schwarz, Smith and Johnson came in 21st (4:27.1).
Stark, the Meachams and Erickson are all seniors, and Maddie Meacham said "it was really special" to graduate with the state titles they won.
Montague boys state results
The boys' Wildcats weren't able to get any points at the state meet, competing in four events.
Isaiah Atchison earned Montague's top finish in the boys' meet, placing 10th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.77 seconds. Silas Jancek took 14th in the shot put (45-8), and Rodney Brassfield was 15th in high jump (5-11).
The 400 relay team of Jancek, Paul Olson, Dylan Everett and Adam Baird finished 14th (45.33), struggling with handoffs. Fick jokingly blamed himself, saying he had thought about how far the relay group had come in that department as the gun went off for the race.
"We started the year with the boys getting those handoffs right, and it was weird, I was standing here thinking to myself, 'Boy, these boys have come a long way with their handoffs,' and boom, we drop it. I talked too early," Fick chuckled.
Fick stepping down
Coach Fick, who was lauded by Johnson as "the best coach ever" after the Wildcats' GMAA triumph in May, probably could've kept going forever leading the programs if he'd wanted to, but with three grandchildren between the ages of seven and 14 to spoil, he decided now was the time to step away.
"We have a little cabin up north and they love going up there," Fick said. "It's Papa's place...My grandson just had his seventh birthday and he said, 'Can we have it at the cabin?' There's things I don't want to miss anymore, and I've missed a lot of things.
"My wife (Debbie) has let me coach the way I wanted to coach, which is all-in. That's the only way I've ever been able to coach...and she's let me do that."
Fick wryly noted that his career win-loss record and hardware collection might not be the same as other longtime coaches, but for him it's been the relationships he's built with his team that have stood out.
"I love the kids," Fick said. "They keep me young and keep me energized. They keep me nervous sometimes (too). I'll miss that part. I love the sport, track and cross-country. There are so many things we can learn from both those sports, and the kids, you see the light come on...'That was a learning moment!' To be able to use those for them is pretty exciting."