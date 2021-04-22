HART — Montague's girls track team continued its early-season dominance Tuesday at the Hart Tri, earning wins over Hart (78-58) and North Muskegon (109-23). The boys team split, beating the Norsemen 67-52, but losing to Hart 104-31.
The Wildcats racked up wins, with Natalie Erickson, Britta Johnson and Claire Meacham each winning two events. Erickson won both sprint events, scoring times of 12.78 seconds in the 100-meter dash and a personal best of 26.99 seconds in the 200. Meacham earned wins in the high jump (4-8) and the shot put (26-3). Johnson won the 100 hurdles with a personal best time of 19.65 seconds, and also won the 400 (1:07).
Other Montague winners included Ally Hall in the discus (50-7.5) and Hanna Metcalf in the long jump (15-4), as well as the two sprint relays. Both teams consisted of Brooke Stark, Lauren Smith, Maddie Meacham and Erickson, and they scored times of 53.78 seconds in the 400 and 1:54.7 in the 800.
In the boys' meet, Dylan Everett starred for Montague, winning all four of his events. He set personal bests in both sprints, with times of 11.00 in the 100 and 24.18 in the 200, and also won the long jump with a mark of 20-0.5. He also joined with Silas Jancek, Andrew Kooi and Rodney Brassfield for a win in the 400 relay (51.25). Walker Martin won the shot put (45-11).