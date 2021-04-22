MORLEY — Montague won the girls' meet Saturday at the Morley-Stanwood Relays, with the boys' team finishing fifth. Between the two, the Wildcats scored the most points of any of the eight schools on hand.
The Wildcat girls posted impressive finishes in many events on the way to a win. They took first place in each of the 400 and 800-meter relays, both behind the team of Brooke Stark, Lauren Smith, Maddie Meacham and Natalie Erickson. Their times were 51.94 seconds and 1:53.4 in the two events. The Wildcats also won a sprint medley relay that consisted of two 100-meter dashes, then a 200-meter and a 400-meter. The group of Smith, Meacham, Erickson and Britta Johnson won that one in a time of 1:58.7.
Also for Montague, the distance medley relay team of Dreea Atchison, Emma Pendell, Sheldin Beishuizen and Isabelle Auch won a race with a time of 14:56.4. The relay consisted of 1,200, 400, 800 and 1,600-meter runners. The Wildcats also earned wins at high jump, where Ally Hall had a mark of 4-10, and long jump, where Lauren Smith set a personal best of 14-2.5.
Stark also finished second in long jump (13-7.75), and the team of Hall, Erickson, Stark and Johnson was second in a sprint medley relay that consisted of 400, 200, 200 and 400-meter runs (3:09.8). The 1,600 relay team of Meacham, Hall, Atchison and Johnson took second as well (4:39.7).
The Wildcats also had several third-place finishers. Claire Meacham was third in high jump (4-8), and Beishuizen placed third in the 3,200 (a personal best 13:05.3). The 3,200 relay team of Cammie Erickson, Savannah Winkleblack, Samantha Beishuizen and Pendell also took third (12:13.1).
In the boys' meet, the Wildcats won two events. Dylan Everett took first in the long jump (20-2), and he was also on the winning sprint medley relay team (100-100-200-400) that included Andrew Kooi, Silas Jancek and Cale Coppess (1:48.3).
The 400-200-200-400 sprint relay team of Coppess, Kooi, Everett and Kevin Roll finished second (2:52.99), and the 3,200 relay team of Tristan Winkleblack, Logan Fairchild, Aidan Perreault and Clay Johnson finished third (9:58.0).