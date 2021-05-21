KENT CITY — Montague's girls track team captured a Division 3 regional championship Thursday at Kent City, defeating the host Eagles by 9.5 points, 143-133.5. The Montague boys also had a strong day, taking third place, just a half-point behind second-place Western Michigan Christian.
The Wildcat girls impressively recorded at least one top-3 finish in 12 different events on the way to a title, winning regional championships in three of them. The sprint relay team of Brooke Stark, Lauren Smith, Maddie Meacham and Natalie Erickson, so strong all season, accounted for two of those three wins, taking the top spot in both the 400 and 800-meter relays. Their respective times were 51.37 seconds and 1:51.1.
Dreea Atchison was Montague's only individual regional winner, setting a new personal best in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:30.4.
Erickson joined Claire Meacham as Wildcats to finish in the top three in each of their four events. In addition to her contributions to the two sprint relay wins, Erickson took third place in both individual sprint events and set personal bests in both. Her times were 12.56 in the 100 and 26.51 in the 200. Meacham finished second in the shot put (31-6.75) and took third place in each of her other three events: the discus (a personal best 94-5), 300 hurdles (52.91) and high jump (4-10).
Any top-2 finisher in the regional automatically qualified for state, and that meant that the Wildcats will be at state in at least two other events. Ally Hall had a season-best high jump of 5-0 to take second place, and the 1,600 relay team of Maddie Meacham, Hall, Atchison and Britta Johnson placed second (4:24.2). Hanna Metcalf rounded out the Montague top-3 finishers with a third-place finish in long jump (14-11.25).