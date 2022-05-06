MUSKEGON — Montague sophomore Britta Johnson has been no stranger to pressure this year. After all, she's been running for the Wildcats' state champion 800-meter relay team, despite all four of its runners being back from a season ago.
Friday night, though, she faced a different kind of pressure. When she grabbed the baton for the anchor leg in the final event in the GMAA track meet, the 1,600-meter relay, she was a handful of steps behind Whitehall counterpart Charley Klint. With the Wildcats and Vikings tied for the top spot in the standings coming in, she had to win to earn her team its first-ever GMAA title.
Not only did Johnson win, she overtook Klint within seconds of grabbing the baton and held off a late charge from her to deliver that win, giving Montague a 117-115 triumph over the Vikings. Reeths-Puffer finished in eighth place.
"I really wanted to win," Johnson said. "I was really digging deep. I was so determined to win this race because I really wanted to win the GMAA meet. We lost to Whitehall last year, and I guess that kind of stuck with me in this race because I really wanted to beat them."
Coach Terry Fick said he's never coached a Wildcat team to the GMAA title before, which means, given his 25-year tenure, it had almost certainly never happened. He said his team deserved the credit.
"The girls have bought in," Fick said. "They've bought into the hard work. The relays, the sprinters, they stay after (practice) to work on starts. The distance guys and girls are getting their time and work in. It's a good group of girls."
Distance, in fact, was a bigger factor in Montague's triumph than it might seem from the results. After being seeded ninth, Isabelle Auch placed fifth in the penultimate event, the 3,200-meter run, successfully breaking up Whitehall duo Ariana Treat and Hayli Fagan, who were third and sixth respectively. Those points made the difference in the end.
"it was Isabelle Auch that put the points at the place we needed to win it," Fick said. "Otherwise, we could've won the (1,600) relay and still not won the meet. Sometimes those hidden events happen."
The Wildcat sprinters, of course, were the headline act as usual. The 1,600 win, which also featured Brooke Stark, Haylee Schwarz and Lauren Smith in a time of 1:48.5, was one of three Montague relay wins. Also, Natalie Erickson set a new Montague school record in the 200-meter dash, breaking the 26-second barrier with a time of 25.99 to take first place.
Erickson anchored each of Montague's other two relay wins. Johnson, Lauren Smith and Maddie Meacham ran with her in the 800 relay (1:48.5) and Stark took Johnson's spot alongside the other three in the 400 (51.47). Johnson also won the 400 (1:03.5), and Erickson also placed second in the 100 (12.48).
Claire Meacham took first in the shot put (33-8.5) and third in the discus (90-5.5) and long jump (14-5). Montague also got more of those hidden points Fick talked about from three fifth-place finishers who set personal bests: Cammie Erickson in the 800, Schwarz in the 400 and Brooke Berry in the discus.
Klint led Whitehall with a sweep of the hurdles events, earning times of 16.86 in the 100 and 51.83 in the 300, and took second in pole vault (8-0) by tiebreaker to teammate Alyssa Lohman. Maelie Hope won the discus with a personal best of 123-1.5 and Arianna Black won the high jump (4-8). Cami Kraai blew away the field in the 800, setting a personal best (2:28.2).
The Vikes also took second in two relays, the 1,600 (Sidney Shepherd, Adalyn Britton, Kraai and Klint) and the 3,200 (Kraai, Fagan, Treat and Britton). They were third in the 800 relay (Rayne Thompson, Emily Miller, Emily Smolen and Jenna Smolen). Britton was third in the 1,600 (5:53.2) and Shepherd was third in the 400 (1:04.8), both with personal bests.
Reeths-Puffer's only top-3 finish came in the 400 relay, where Emma Homfeld, Melana Johnson, Arrionna Williams and Brianna Smith placed third.
Whitehall dominates boys meet
Things were far less dramatic in the boys' meet, where Whitehall more than doubled runner-up Reeths-Puffer's score, 155-76. Montague finished sixth.
The Vikings are considered among the favorites to win the team state meet at the end of the season after taking second place last year, and Friday showed why. Coach Kirk Mikkelson said the team viewed the GMAA as sort of a dry run for what team state lineups might look like.
"We experimented a little with the lineup to see what the kids could handle in terms of lineup, three-deep in the team state format," Mikkelson said. "We had some good results coming out of it and we're really happy.
"Our confidence level is through the roof right now. We've had a couple meets where we were running in cold weather. We're trying to prevent injury, so we've been keeping kids out of events that normally we'd go after and use as training. I always tell the kids, healthy beats injured all the time."
The Vikings won a bunch of events, but perhaps the most impressive was freshman Camden Thompson's win in high jump with a mark of 6-0. Freshmen simply don't win city meets often, even less so in the field events.
"He's a special athlete and he's going to be fun to have around the next three years," Mikkelson said.
The Vikings also swept the throws with two different athletes; Wesley Russell took the shot put (44-5) and Gabe Reavey won the discus (127-3). David Conrad added a win in pole vault (14-6).
On the track, the Vikings' 1,600 relay team of Logan Sines, Trannon Aylor, Lukas Palmer and Nate Bolley took first (3:36.1), and Aylor and Bolley also went 1-2 in the 400, with Aylor's personal best of 52.00 just barely topping Bolley's season best of 52.03.
Whitehall used its depth to great effect with a slew of other top-3 finishes. Logan Sines was second in both hurdles events, setting personal best times of 15.73 in the 110 and 42.17 in the 300. Bolley took second in long jump and set a personal best of 20-9. Jack Houtteman was second in the 800 (2:06.3), Carter McIlroy was second in the 1,600 (4:46.9), and Andre Richmond was third in the 3,200 (10:07.2). Two Viking relays, the 800 (Bolley, Red Watson, Palmer and Malcolm Earvin) and the 3,200 (Riley Buys, McIlroy, Richmond and Houtteman) also took second.
R-P got some standout performances in its own right. Senior Klay Grant took aim at the 3,200 meet record and came close, missing by just a couple seconds but earning first place and a personal best (9:32.6). Jaxon Allen picked up wins in the 800 (2:04.7) and 1,600 (4:45.4), getting a personal best in the former event. Liam McHugh took second in long jump (5-10) and the Rockets also were second in the 1,600 relay. Tate Bradley added a third-place in the 800 (2:10.4).
For Montague's boys, Silas Jancek earned a pair of runner-up finishes in the throws. He set a personal best in discus (122-7) and earned a 42-6 in shot put. Rodney Brassfield was third in high jump (5-10), and the 1,600 relay team of Kevin Roll, Paul Olson, DaCarri Wiliams and Isaiah Atchison also finished third.