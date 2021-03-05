LUDINGTON — Montague remained unbeaten Friday night by pulling off a thrilling 49-45 win at Ludington, whose only other loss this season came to Whitehall.
Ally Hall posted a double-double to lead the Wildcats (9-0), scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Hall stole the ball from the Orioles in the final minute of regulation and scored a game-tying layup to force overtime. Claire Meacham added 11 points and seven boards, and Braquelle Osborne hit the game-clinching free throw in the final seconds of overtime.
MONTAGUE (49) Zamojcin 2 0-0 4, Hall 8 1-1 18, B. Osborne 1 4-7 6, Flynn 3 0-0 8, Meacham 5 1-2 11, Koetje 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 8-12 49.
LUDINGTON (45) Stone 0 2-2 2, Kline 2 0-0 6, Rohrer 3 0-1 6, Bandstra 4 4-8 13, Stowe 1 5-6 8, Laird 4 2-4 10. Totals 14 13-21 45.
Montague.... 7 14 9 12 7 — 49
Ludington....11 10 9 12 3 — 45
Three-point goals — Montague 3 (Flynn 2, Hall), Ludington 4 (Kline 2, Bandstra, Stowe). Total fouls — Montague 19, Ludington 15. JV score — Montague 47, Ludington 40.