The Montague girls wrestlers had a strong day Saturday at the Grand Haven Invitational, led by weight-class champions Ava Pelton and Savannah Winkleblack.
Winkleblack earned the top spot at 105 pounds by twice defeating the only other wrestler at 105, Kenowa Hills' Alya Lipscomb. Both the matchups were pins. Pelton, a freshman, topped four wrestlers at 155, edging Brandywine's Maddison Ward 11-10 in the finals. She is now 11-4 on the season.
Emma Pendell finished second at 140, highlighted by a 9-8 decision over West Ottawa's Abby VanderZwaag, avenging two losses from the previous week's Mat Cat Classic.
"We have been telling her to relax and go have fun," Montague coach Kris Maddox said of Pendell. "Let it fly. Once she opens up, she will be dangerous."
Abby Dyer split her two matches at 120 to take second. Abby Thommen was third at 125 and Presley Davis was also third at 115.