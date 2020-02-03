ADRIAN — Montague wrestlers Natalie Bassett and Presley Davis made program history Saturday, becoming the first Wildcats to win matches at the Michigan Wrestling Association girls state finals meet, at Adrian College.

Though neither wrestler placed, each won a match at the second annual meet, which saw a 77 percent increase in participation from the first, according to Montague coach Kris Maddox.

Bassett won a first-round match by pin against Jennifer Bautista of Union, and Davis earned a consolation-bracket victory by pin over Shrine Catholic's Allison Jablonski.

"It was a great experience for these two girls, who compete and practice regularly with the boys team," Maddox said. "They push themselves just as hard as the boys do. We will continue to see growth in each of them as they now know what it takes to reach the next level."