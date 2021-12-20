The Montague girls wrestling team had a solid day Saturday at a tournament in Clinton, with four wrestlers placing in the top four.
Savannah Winkleblack was the top Montague performer, coming in second place at 110 pounds. Winkleblack earned pins in her first two matches before dropping a finals match to Laingsburg's Gabby Motz. Winkleblack is ranked fifth in the state in her weight class.
"We believe she can be in the running for a state title if she corrects a few errors," Montague coach Kris Maddox said.
Abby Thommen finished third of four wrestlers at 120, and Presley Davis finished fourth. Due to a family obligation, Davis had to leave the tournament before a scheduled third-place match against Thommen.
Emma Pendell placed third at 140 but was in position to defeat defending state champion Taylor Randolph of Clinton before a third-period miscue ended with a Randolph pin.
"Once she focuses and dials in, we feel she can beat anyone," Maddox said of Pendell.
Ava Pelton also earned third place for Montague, at 155. Pelton had a 3-1 record, including a pin and a technical fall. Abby Dyer took fifth for Montague at 125.
Natalie Bassett, ranked fourth in the state, did not compete due to an injury suffered at the previous Wednesday's home quad, but is expected to be back for the Wildcats' home tournament Dec. 30.