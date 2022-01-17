Montague had three girls finalists Saturday at the Northview Invitational, including weight-class champions Savannah Winkleblack and Emma Pendell.
Winkleblack earned the top spot at 110 pounds, pinning all three of her opponents. She earned two pins in the first period, though runner-up Michelle Arntz of Clinton managed to hold on until the second.
Pendell scored two pins and two decision victories at the tournament on her way to the 140-pound title. Both her decisions came by 5-0 whitewashings, and one of those was over returning state champion Taylor Randolph of Clinton. She also pinned state-ranked Aniah Tan of Grand Rapids West Catholic.
Abby Thommen earned second place for Montague at 125, posting a 3-1 record. Two of her wins came by pin, the other by major decision. She fell to Forest Hills Eastern's Emma Donovan in the finals.
"Abby Thommen really stepped up and performed great," Montague coach Kris Maddox said. "I really like the way she is wrestling."
Also for Montague, Ava Pelton took third place out of five at 160, going 2-2, and Presley Davis and Abby Dyer each took fourth, Davis at 115 and Dyer at 120.
"I’m very excited to see us using things from practice and applying them in competition," Maddox said. "These girls are recognized across the state as a very competitive group. They are starting to peak and perform at the right time of the year."