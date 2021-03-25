ADRIAN — Montague's girls wrestling team had an outstanding day at Saturday's Michigan Wrestling Association girls state finals, taking fifth place out of 99 competing schools.
The Wildcats scored 49 team points, coming in only six points behind second-place Northview. Clinton repeated as state champion.
Four of Montague's five competitors at the finals earned all-state honors, led by Natalie Bassett, who finished in third place in the 132-pound weight class. Bassett had a 4-1 record at the finals, scoring two pins and two wins by decision. Her final win, in the third-place match, came against the day's top seed, Mayville's Abigail Gonzales, by a 12-5 score in what coach Kris Maddox called a "barn-burner".
Autumn Phipps placed fifth for Montague in the 97-pound class, with a 3-1 record. She scored one pin victory on the day.
Emma Pendell took seventh place at 138 with three wins, all by pin. Savannah Winkleblack was eighth at 112, winning two matches by decision.
The Wildcat wrestlers scored more points in their individual matches, Maddox said, than any other team competing at state.