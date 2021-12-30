MONTAGUE — Over 90 wrestlers representing 34 schools participated Thursday as Montague stepped it up a notch from last year's all-girls quad meet and hosted a full-blown Mat Cat Classic tournament spotlighting the girls.
While the Wildcats specifically didn't get the results they had hoped - four of the six Montague wrestlers took fourth place, but none were higher - it was a positive experience for the Wildcats. Last year's all-girls quad meet was a big step, but Thursday's tournament was an even bigger one.
"I thought it was really cool, just to know we have a big enough program to have so many teams come and to have fans and be able to open concessions," Abigail Thommen said. "I thought it was a really cool opportunity. It's another individual tournament. We've done them before. These were teams we've seen before. For me it was just, we get to wrestle more. It was pretty cool."
It was also the first home meet with the spotlight for Montague girls coach Samantha Shepherd. An accomplished wrestler herself, Shepherd graduated from Fruitport just last year and won't turn 19 until next month, but she's enjoyed the experience of helming the girls program.
"It's been challenging, because in a sense, I'm around their age, so they think of me as kind of a friend, but they know I'm their coach and they have that respect of, I'm teaching them to get better rather than letting them fail," Shepherd said. "It (reminds me) in high school about how I didn't have all the guidance for girls wrestling and now they have a whole program based on them to wrestle and improve and get better each time. They've been taking it to their advantage."
Thommen said Shepherd's age, though, is an advantage, as her recent experience on the mat makes it easier for the team to relate to her and accept her advice. It's hardly a surprise for a wrestling coach, but she's also been known to get in there and mix it up with the team herself in order to teach them.
"She has an understanding of what high school matches are like and the adrenaline and the feelings you get when you wrestle," Thommen said. "It's easy for her to break it down and show us things that other coaches wouldn't be able to because it's been a longer time for them."
Thommen was one of the Wildcats to take fourth, taking a more technical approach to her wrestling than she usually does. By her own admission, she's spent much of this first season "just (trying to) muscle through everybody," but saw results being more methodical.
"She was working different sides, staying off the hips, she was working," Shepherd said. "Win or lose, she did phenomenal and worked on all the things we wanted and expected from her to get better. The light went on today."
Also earning fourth place for Montague were Presley Davis, Abby Dyer and Emma Pendell. Savannah Winkleblack and Ava Pelton each won one match but were unable to earn a podium spot.
The Wildcats have high aspirations for their female wrestlers, with hopes of repeating their showing of four all-state grapplers last year when the MHSAA holds its first-ever girls state meet.
"They've been improving every time they wrestle, learning different things each time," Shepherd said. "They work hard when they do, they just have to get out of their heads more. But each time, they're getting better and better at working together. They have each other as a team, which helps a lot more to work through it."
Thommen said avoiding riding an emotional wave is one of the biggest ways the Wildcats can improve the rest of the season.
"I think it's important for us to listen to our coaches, and not allow the other coaches, teammates, or fans to influence how we're wrestling," Thommen said. "I think that's a big thing we can focus heavily on. Working through losses or big wins, and not letting that affect our next movement."