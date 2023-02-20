For the second year, Montague girls wrestlers competed in a MHSAA regional tournament Sunday. Three of the four Wildcats to take the mat in Grayling advanced to the state finals at Ford Field.
Savannah Winkleblack was regional champion for Montague at 110 pounds, pinning Mason County Central's Nyvaeh Wendt in the championship match to improve her record to 20-1. Wendt is the only girl to beat Winkleblack this season, and the Wildcats junior avenged that loss as well as earning two other pins in the tournament.
Junior Emma Pendell began defense of her state championship by taking second place at 140 pounds. There were only five wrestlers in the regional bracket, so Pendell only had to wrestle once to reach the finals. She earned a semifinal decision win before dropping a decision to Grand Rapids West Catholic's Jessica Martinez.
Montague's third state qualifier was Ava Pelton, who finished third at 145. Pelton earned all of her three wins by pin to advance to the state meet, losing one decision in the semifinals.
Natalie Bassett closed out her Wildcats career with a 1-2 record at 120. She scored a first-round pin before bowing out of the tournament.
Another Montague highlight in the tournament was assistant coach Andrew Nold picking up assistant regional girls coach of the year honors at the tournament.
"Coach Nold has taken ownership of our girls program," Montague coach Kris Maddox said.