Montague turned in another solid showing at last Friday's West Ottawa tournament, with three first-place finishes.
Wildcats Savannah Winkleblack, Abby Dyer and Emma Pendell took the top spot in their weight classes. Winkleblack's win was her third first-place finish in a row.
"Great day on the mat for the girls," Montague coach Kris Maddox said. "Especially nice seeing Abby really click tonight. She put it all together and had a great night en route to her championship."
Dyer won all three of her matches by pin to win the 120-pound weight class. Pendell also went 3-0, at 140, scoring a pin, a technical fall and a decision win. Winkleblack was one of two wrestlers at 110 and took two out of three against opponent Kylee Nunn of West Ottawa to earn first place.
Abby Thommen earned second place at the 125B weight class, going 2-1, and Presley Davis split two matches to take second at 115.