At the first-ever MHSAA girls regional meet, in Howell Sunday, Montague made its presence felt, qualifying five wrestlers to the state meet at Ford Field.
The girls finals will be right alongside the boys in Detroit, as the MHSAA will field five mats instead of the usual four throughout the weekend finals March 4-5.
Montague had two regional champions at the meet, in Savannah Winkleblack and Emma Pendell. Pendell was the top seed at 140 pounds and wrestled like it, pinning each of her first two opponents before scoring a 4-3 victory by tiebreaker against East Jackson's Isabel Worthing in the finals.
Winkleblack was also impressive in the tournament at 110, scoring a pair of pins, including of Homer's Zionah Gardner in the finals, and also posting a technical fall and a decision.
Abigail Thommen finished third at 125, notching a 3-1 record. That included two wins over Alexandr Sparks of Utica Eisenhower, whom Thommen pinned in the finals after edging her 10-9 in her first match.
Ava Pelton placed sixth for Montague at 155, earning a pair of pins on her way to punching a ticket to state. Presley Davis was seventh at 120, winning three matches, including twice by pin.
Also at the regionals, Abby Dyer wrestled at 120, scoring one win by pin, and Natalie Bassett, who missed a chunk of the season with an injury, went 0-2 at 125.