MUSKEGON — Montague dropped a pair of games Saturday at Mona Shores, losing 9-8 to Traverse City St. Francis and 15-7 to Mona Shores.
St. Francis rallied with seven runs in the final inning to defeat the Wildcats in their first game of the day. Montague (1-6) had led throughout leading up to the seventh. Owen Petersen pitched well, throwing 5 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on three hits. Sam Smith and Nick Moss each had two hits in the game, and Colton Blankstrom drove in two runs.
In the Shores game, Montague again grabbed an early lead with four first-inning runs, but the Sailors stormed back with six in the second, all with two outs. Kade Johnson led the Wildcat offense with four hits, including an early two-run single, and Aidan Buchberger had two hits and scored twice.