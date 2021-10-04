BIG RAPIDS — Montague tuned up for this week's regional tournament at Katke Golf Course by playing at that site for the two-day Katke Classic Friday and Saturday. The Wildcats played well, taking second place at the tournament behind only Division 1 Ann Arbor Pioneer, which took 10th in the state last season.
Montague was 38 shots behind Pioneer but easily outpaced the remainder of the field, finishing 39 strokes ahead of third-place Ludington.
The 'Cats had the second-best score in the field both days, highlighted by a 346 team score Saturday.
"The first day the course setup was extremely long and tough, and the scores across the entire field were inflated," Wildcats' coach Phil Kerr said.
Three Montague players finished in the top 10 to earn medals, led by Mackenzie Goudreau, who shot an 89-81-170 to finish fifth. She was only six shots behind first-place winner Mackenzie Rooney from Pioneer.
Orianna Bylsma posted an 89-84-173 to place seventh, and Claire Meacham's 92-89-181 earned her eighth place.