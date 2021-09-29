MUSKEGON — Montague placed second out of 13 teams, with Reeths-Puffer 10th, at Tuesday's R-P Invitational at Lincoln Golf Course.
The Wildcats tied with Grand Rapids South Christian for the runner-up position, eight spots behind East Grand Rapids, with a score of 344. The Rockets tied with Greenvile, shooting a 380. They were seven shots behind eighth-place Mona Shores.
R-P's Paige Anderson was the top local player on the day, shooting an 83 and tying for ninth place overall. The Wildcats' Orianna Bylsma had an 84, followed closely by Claire Meacham with an 86 and Gabby Moreau and Mackenzie Goudreau, who each shot 87s. Natalie Kellogg was right behind them, carding an 88.
Also for the Rockets, Emma Homfeld shot a 95 and made her first career birdie, and Olivia Harris tied an 18-hole personal best with a 99. Rowan Bluhm rounded out R-P scoring with a 103, including her career best nine-hole score of 45.