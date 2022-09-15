Montague finished second and Whitehall was third Wednesday at the Ludington jamboree, as both schools continued to hold those spots in the overall West Michigan Conference standings as well.
The Wildcats shot a 197 to edge Whitehall by three strokes. Ludington easily won the jamboree with a 177.
Montague's Natalie Kellogg topped local players with a 43, taking third place overall. Whitehall's Ava Garcia was fourth with a 47. The Wildcats' Mackenzie Goudreau and Vikings' Lizbeth Bentz tied for seventh place, each shooting a 49.
Grace McDowell and Allie Van Antwerp closed the scoring for Whitehall, each posting 52s. Brooke Berry also shot a 52 for Montague, and Sophie Brewer and Abby Woller each had 53s to tie for the Wldcats' fourth scoring spot.