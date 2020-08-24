ALLENDALE — Montague took third place Friday at the Jenison Invitational, played at The Meadows at Grand Valley State.
The Wildcats shot a team score of 358, equaling its mark from Wednesday's season opening meet at Stonegate Golf Course. Montague finished 10 shots behind event champion Rockford and one stroke behind St. Joseph.
Orianna Bylsma topped Montague scorers, shooting an 82 and tying for fifth place among individuals. Mackenzie Goudreau stepped up and fired an 87 to tie for eighth place. Gabby Moreau posted a 94, and Megan Brown rounded out Wildcat scoring with a 95.